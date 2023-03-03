Driver, 95, suffers serious injuries in Mission Valley head-on collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 95-year-old man was hospitalized Friday with life-threatening injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Mission Valley, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officers responded at 11:22 p.m. Thursday to 4200 Camino Del Rio N, near Interstate 8, where they learned the victim was driving a 1988 Toyota pickup in the westbound lane when he crossed the dividing line and struck a 2019 Honda SUV driven eastbound by a 77-year-old woman head-on, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim suffered several fractures.

The driver of the Honda complained of having chest pain, Heims said. It was not immediately known if she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.