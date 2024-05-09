Dr. Wilma Wooten honored with California's highest public health honor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten was honored by the California Department of Public Health with its highest recognition, it was announced Wednesday.

The CDPH awarded Wooten the Beverlee A. Myers Award for Excellence in Public Health, presented annually for outstanding leadership and dedication to all aspects of public health.

During the award ceremony in Sacramento, agency leadership honored Wooten's 23 years of county service, highlighting her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID adversity did not just build her character. It revealed her character," said Susan Fanelli, chief deputy director at CDPH, during the award presentation. "Throughout her life, Dr. Wooten has broken barriers and has served as a role model for young people, especially Black American girls who wish to pursue a career in medicine and science."

Wooten was among the leadership at the forefront of San Diego County's response to COVID-19, appearing multiple times a week in front of media and the public, providing updates on the spread of cases.

In her remarks at the ceremony, she spoke about the support she received from the county's public health services team and other health officials throughout the state.

Wooten, being front and center in the county's COVID-19 response, was also the target of vitriol from members of the public. She said part of being a public official was working with people who agree and disagree with you.

"Make sure to socialize what you think is a `great idea' with those you think are supportive, as well as with those reluctant, opposed or impacted by your important policy, practice, or program," Wooten said. "And don't agonize over things that you cannot change."

Wooten joined the county in 2001 and was named public health officer in 2007.

According to a county statement, she was born in rural Alabama and was the first person in her family to go to college. She graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta with a degree in biology then earned her Master of Public Health from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where she also completed her doctorate at the school of medicine.

The Beverlee A. Meyers award was established in 1993 in honor of the late Beverlee A. Myers and her 25-year career with CDPH.

