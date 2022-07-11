Dozens of kids head to Camp Beyond the Scars

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Kyle Sterling was just six-years-old when he had his quad accident. He remembers what happened right before but not much right after.

Sterling adds, “I jerked the wheel it flipped over twice on top of me, with the exhaust pipe on my back and my leg near the engine.”

As a result of his injuries, he had first and third-degree burns and needed a skin graft.

It was during his recovery after surgery when the Burn Institute got in contact with him inviting him to their annual, Camp Beyond the Scars.

A weeklong sleep-away camp tailored for children who are burn survivors.

The camp combines traditional camp activities with different forms of therapy. It is led by staff and volunteers who are also burn survivors who come from different health care fields and many are off-duty firefighters.

This year there are 23 campers made up of different ages all with different stories.

Sterling says this camp has helped him in his healing process. Being able to talk to other kids who have gone through something similar.

He adds, “It’s okay to open up about it. That’s one of the reasons why I joined aquatic sports so I can be more open about it.”

His Mom, Amber, says she’s noticed a difference in his personality, so much so that he’s even considering giving back to the program.

Amber adds, “He’s got a couple more years and he wants to be a counselor once he’s finished with his time as a camper to help other campers.”

The Burn Institute officials say this camp is free for all campers and it’s paid for through donations from supporters and grants.