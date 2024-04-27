Dozens of county locations to participate in National Drug Take-Back Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The effort, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, is intended to underscore the importance of taking commonly abused drugs out of circulation.

A complete list of nationwide dropoff sites is available at www.dea.gov/takebackday. A list of San Diego sites is at https://www.ccrconsulting.org/news-events/san-diego-drug-take-back-day- locations. Most sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"For more than a decade, DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove unnecessary medications -- those that are old, unwanted, or expired -- from their homes," according to the DEA. "These medications can be a gateway to addiction, and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic."

In 2023, more than 110,000 people died from drug poisonings and drug- related deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DEA officials said that according to a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained it from a relative or friend.

During the last Take Back Day in October, DEA officials said 300 tons of unwanted medications were collected nationwide. Since the Take Back program began 14 years ago, roughly 8,950 tons have been collected.

According to the state Attorney General's Office, nearly 28,000 pounds of unwanted medications were gathered at California collection sites in October.

"By safely disposing of unused medications, we can prevent drug misuse and accidental poisoning while safeguarding our water sources and ecosystems by avoiding improper disposal of medications," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "It's a simple yet impactful way to protect our loved ones, and I strongly encourage all Californians to drop off unwanted medications at safe disposal sites in your community this Saturday."

Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. The sites will not accept any liquids, syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

The DEA noted that provisions in the federal Secure & Responsible Drug Disposal Act authorize pharmacies, hospitals and other facilities to serve as collection sites year-round.

