Dozens of bikers stopped by police on I-15 in Kearny Mesa; 3 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A large group of bikers were stopped by San Diego Police on Interstate 15 in the Kearny Mesa area Thursday night, prompting traffic backups on both sides of the freeway.

At around 10:30 p.m., SDPD officers pulled over 24 motorcyclists riding in a group on northbound I-15 near Aero Drive. SDPD officials said officers conducted the traffic stop due to “multiple moving violations.”

According to officials, the bikers initially failed to yield, but when they finally pulled over, the group stopped on the shoulder and blocked a freeway lane.

Additional law enforcement officers from other agencies were called to the scene to help because of the number of motorcyclists that were stopped.

Video from the scene obtained by ABC 10News showed officers questioning the bikers, but no arrests were captured on camera by the photographer.

However, SDPD officials late Friday morning confirmed three people were arrested on a felony warrant and weapons-related offenses.

The stop caused traffic delays for at least two hours.

San Diego Police did not release any further information on the bikers involved in the stop and arrests.