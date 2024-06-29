Dozens gather to raise funds for low-income South Bay residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds will walk along the southern border Saturday morning to raise funds for San Ysidro residents.

The Casa Familiar Abrazo 5K/10K Walk/Run kicks off just before 8 a.m.

Casa Familiar is a community non-profit that serves low-income families in the South Bay with everything from immigration services to work force assistance.

The fundraiser will benefit the non-profit’s Promotoras, youth services, and senior seniors.

In addition to the walk/run, there will be a Beer Garden.

You can register here.