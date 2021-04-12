Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown vigil held for homeless men killed by DUI driver

items.[0].videoTitle
Vigil for homeless men killed in crash
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 22:34:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A memorial service was held Sunday at the Civic Center Plaza to remember the three people killed by a suspected drunk driver last month.

Rodney Diffendal, 40, Randy Ferris, 65, and Walter Jones, 61, were hit and killed beneath the overpass on B Street on the morning of March 15.

A friend of Randy Ferris said he was a Marine who served in Vietnam and cared for a disabled friend.

Walter Jones' sister was devastated by his loss.

"That was one of his biggest fears was to be hit by a drunk driver in a vehicle the one thing about Walter is he’s funny," said Sherry Kruska.

RELATED: Man accused of DUI crash that killed homeless men ordered released from jail

The 72-year-old driver Craig Voss was arrested and found to be intoxicated, authorities said.

The Deputy District Attorney said Voss had a meth pipe on him and said he was taking medications for diabetes and his heart.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!