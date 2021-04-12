Downtown vigil held for homeless men killed by DUI driver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A memorial service was held Sunday at the Civic Center Plaza to remember the three people killed by a suspected drunk driver last month.

Rodney Diffendal, 40, Randy Ferris, 65, and Walter Jones, 61, were hit and killed beneath the overpass on B Street on the morning of March 15.

A friend of Randy Ferris said he was a Marine who served in Vietnam and cared for a disabled friend.

Walter Jones' sister was devastated by his loss.

"That was one of his biggest fears was to be hit by a drunk driver in a vehicle the one thing about Walter is he’s funny," said Sherry Kruska.

The 72-year-old driver Craig Voss was arrested and found to be intoxicated, authorities said.

The Deputy District Attorney said Voss had a meth pipe on him and said he was taking medications for diabetes and his heart.