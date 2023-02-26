Downtown San Diego busy with locals and visitors bundled up for winter storm

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Despite the rain and chillier-than-normal temperatures, there were still plenty of people out enjoying their Saturday evening downtown.

People were bundled up in their winter coats, scarves and hats as they sat close to heaters and fireplaces in Little Italy.

"This cold and the rain…they don’t give a break,” said Paolo Tagliani, the owner of Solunto Restaurant & Bakery.

He says the uncharacteristically cold season has been tough for his business since half of his restaurant is an outdoor patio. He says they’re doing whatever they can to keep customers warm.

“Special covers, umbrellas and outdoor heaters…people seem like they’re responding positively," Tagliani said. They like it. They like to stay outside on the patio even if it’s chilly."

While some told ABC 10News they’re ready for the return of typical San Diego sunshine, others, like one family visiting from Colorado, shared it’s all a matter of perspective.

“We were coming from single digits and snow, so actually, this is exactly what we were hoping for," he We heard a lot about the rain, and it sounded apocalyptic, but compared to what we left…this is actually pretty nice.”