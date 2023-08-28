Downtown San Diego businesses prepare for inaugural Taste of East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Gerald Torres shows up to work every day at his downtown San Diego restaurant City Tacos, but being there is all about being with his family.

“We’ve been blessed with pretty much the starting crew and have added through the years,” said Torres.

He opened his first shop in 2014, and now there are seven City Tacos all over San Diego County. As a son of two pilots, he credits his parents for his love for different kinds of food.

Torres added, “They would bring us candies and dry meats from all over the world and that’s what piqued my interest in food. “

Torres works to bring that savory curiosity to every dish he makes, something he loves to highlight during community events, like the Taste of East Village.

“Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be where we are at,” Torres said.

Even though this is the first year of the two-day event, Torres is glad this will shine the spotlight on local businesses.

“It showcases the local talent. It reminds people of their local gems. It also pushes to patronize these restaurants that keep them going and improving,” he told ABC 10News.

For more information on the Taste of East Village (Aug. 29-30), including how to purchase tickets, visit https://eastvillagesandiego.com/events/taste-of-east-village.