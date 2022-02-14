Downtown San Diego business rebounds during Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Gaslamp Quarter is celebrating a win after hundreds filled bars and restaurants in the area to watch the Super Bowl.

“You’ve got to support the local team, especially during Super Bowl at home in LA. It’s perfect!” said Ryan Martinez, fan and customer.

Hernandez was among the crowd of hundreds from all over Southern California inside BarleyMash.

“We’re from LA. We’re making friends [and] rooting for the Rams,” said Brittany McKinlay, fan and customer.

While they were enjoying the game every meal and drink was fueling the local economy.

"Typically the busiest day of the year for us -- one of them so we were ready for it. We knew we were going to have big crowds and we're excited to have them back," said Greg Schirra, manager at Barleymash.

He said last year things didn’t look the same but the restaurant accommodated.

“We weren’t allowed to have people inside. It was all outside dining so we didn’t really have a count. We just fit tables all on the patio here and on the sidewalk,” he explained.

He said he expects to see at least two to three times as much in sales as he did during last year’s big game.