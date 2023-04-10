Downed power lines block stretch of National City street

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A stretch of a National City street will be closed for several hours Monday as crews responded to downed power lines.

Just before 7:30 a.m., National City Police said power lines went down on East 24th Street, forcing the closure of the 200-400 blocks of the street.

By 10:15 a.m., police said some lanes were reopening but “the two outer lanes on 24th Street will remain closed as utility crews continue their work.”

According to police, the repair work was expected to last 10-12 hours; police are asking motorists and others to avoid the immdiate area.

There is no word as to what caused the power lines to come down.

No injuries were reported.