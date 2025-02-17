Watch Now
Donkeys running loose in Vista corralled by authorities

donkeys_vista_sdhs2_021625.png
donkeys_vista_sdhs1_021625.png
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Law enforcement officers on Sunday were called to a Vista neighborhood to round up a pack of lost donkeys.

The San Diego Humane Society said 11 donkeys were spotted running loose near the intersection of Business Park Drive and Sycamore Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies and the SDHS Law Enforcement team worked together to safely corral the donkeys into a parking lot until they were reunited with their owners.

SDHS officials said the donkeys ran away from a nearby ranch; SDHS officers are expected to follow up with the owners later this week to find out how the animals escaped.

donkeys_vista_sdhs3_021625.png
Donkeys running loose in Vista neighborhood (Feb. 16, 2025)

