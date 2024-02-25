Donated items needed for Spring Valley flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Recovery efforts continue in Spring Valley following January’s record-breaking storm.

Several community groups are working together to collect donations to help flood victims.

Christopher Pierce, Vice-President of the Springs Valley Community Alliance, said they are trying to spread the word about what they need.

“People can drop off gently used or new blankets, towels, hygiene products, kitchenware,” Pierce said.

A complete list of the items they are looking for and updates about the drop-off times and address can be found on the Spring Valley Community Alliance's website.

People can drop off donations at Spring Valley Community Church Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon and on select Saturdays.

“There’s still a need…it did happen a month ago, but people are going to be impacted for some time now,” said Pierce.

