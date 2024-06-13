Don Diego VFW building tank float for the San Diego Pride Parade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "We were going to build a boat because we are a Navy town. But I am your Army commander, so we have a tank. It was built by our members," said Livier Lazaro.

Lazaro is the Commander of the Don Diego VFW. She says they built the wooden tank in one week.

"We even thought about painting it pink, so you never know! Look how awesome it is and the turret even moves," she added.

This is their second year participating in the parade. They say last year went well, so they are back. Aside from the decorated tank, you will see signs around the post in Barrio Logan. The signs say "all veterans are welcome."

"A veteran is a veteran is a veteran. You go and enlist and serve this country. We have your back," said Lazaro.

That feeling of acceptance is why Alyssa Smeltzer says she recently joined the post.

"Being trans myself. That is what attracted me to this post. The rainbow flyer, we support all veterans. Just to show other veterans they are accepted for who they are," said Smeltzer.

Lazaro hopes other veteran groups will follow in their footsteps.

"With this we let them know, we are here! You need a home, we are your home. You want to come by," she added.

The pride parade is Saturday July 20th. It starts at 10am. We will see you all there!

