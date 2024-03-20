Domestic threats report leads to Valencia Park SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly threatened family members at their Valencia Park-area home Wednesday holed up inside and refused to surrender when police arrived, leading to a SWAT standoff.

The San Diego Police Department got an emergency call about the suspect's reported belligerent behavior at the house in the 5100 block of Coban Street at about 10:45 a.m., Officer David O'Brien said.

The relatives who the man allegedly threatened fled the home, but the suspect remained inside and refused to comply with officers' orders to exit and give himself up, leading police to call in special weapons and tactics personnel.

Officers evacuated surrounding residences in the neighborhood just southeast of the intersection of Euclid and Logan avenues while trying to persuade the suspect to surrender.

The stalemate was ongoing in the early afternoon, O'Brien said.

