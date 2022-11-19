Doggie Street Festival and Adopt-a-thon underway in Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We all love our four-legged friends, and we know they have a big impact on our everyday lives.

You can experience lots of doggie action at the Doggie Street Fest and Adopt-A-Thon.

Dogs took over Liberty Station for the annual Doggie Street Festival and Adopt-A-Thon.

It was an opportunity for dog lovers to bring their furry friends out to buy new dog goodies, and even catch up with dog celebrities like Derby California, the surfing dog.

"Derby and I love San Diego, and how dog friendly it is. We like to go to any dog festival just to promote — today, we’re promoting adoptions for small dogs and everything," said Kentucky,

Adopting furry friends who need forever homes was the main goal of the event.

The organizer Jude Artenstein said hundreds of dogs were available for adoption.

“The shelters are filled with animals ready to adopt them. I think instead of shopping for brand new, and they are adorable cute little puppies— I think that we should take care of the animals that are here already," said Artenstein.

She started the festival 12 years ago because her companion inspired her.

"About 13 years ago, I had an accident. I couldn’t walk for about six months, and scout never left my side. And when I was well, I decided I wanted to do something," she explained.

