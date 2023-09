SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Event organizers for DogFest San Diego came to the ABC 10New studio on Saturday to tell the public more about their event.

It's being held at NTC Park from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Canine Companions, which trains service dogs for people with disabilities free of charge.

You can learn more about DogFest by watching the interview at the top of this page.