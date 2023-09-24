Dog tags are a timeless hit for Miramar Air Show attendees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Joining the thousands of people at the Miramar Air Show were vendors selling military themed items, and some of the items on display are more historic than others.

"It's a dog tag machine from World War II," says Allyn Flake. "It was going to get thrown away, and they pulled it out so it wouldn't get thrown away in the dumpster."

The token of the United States military was on display the same way it used to be.

Flake, a Navy veteran and Air Force reservist, is typing away to create dog tags. He's with the 452nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

"Just the noise alone seems to bring people over to want to buy a dog tag," he says. "We actually use it in our unit to make dog tags today for when they deploy."

The World War II-era machine is different than others you would see at the air show. Some of the computer-based ones will engrave the tag, but this antique stamps them.

According to the Department of Defense, ID tags like the dog tag came about during the Civil War, since soldiers were afraid nobody would be able to identify them if they died.

The first official order for them by a military branch didn't come until 1906 when the Army called for them.

The tags are a timeless hit.

"My dad was in the Marine Corps, and I always thought his were pretty cool, so I wanted to get some of my own," an air show attendee said.

One tag at a time, Flake is helping stamp together generations.

"Pretty much all we have to do with it is lubricate it with some oil now and then," he says.