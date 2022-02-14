Dog supply drive held in honor of beloved Corgi

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A La Mesa retirement community holds a dog supply drive to honor the memory of a beloved Corgi.

“He just liked being around people,” Lydia Tillimghast said. “We both liked being around people.”

It’s a memorial tribute to Luke, who belonged to Tillimghast when they moved into the Waterford Terrance Community in 2018. Luke became an instant hit with everyone with his loving and charming personality spending lots of time with the people who live there and employees.

They lost him in January to aggressive cancer. He was six.

In his honor, the Waterford Terrance will partner with The Animal Pad, a nonprofit based in San Diego that saves dogs from high-kill shelters and the streets of Mexico, to collect items that help foster dogs. They will have a drop-off set up in front of the retirement community called puppy love drive on Feb. 14,15 and 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

