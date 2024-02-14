Dog killed in Mountain View RV fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one dog died in an RV fire on a Mountain View street early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 200 block of S 37th Street after San Diego Police officers in the neighborhood saw a parked RV fully engulfed in flames.

While officers evacuated nearby homes in case the fire spread, responding firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Several people from the RV were able to get out, but they told police their dogs were inside.

Unfortunately, one of the dogs died; it is not immediately clear how many dogs were in the RV at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.