Dog dies in apartment fire on Home Avenue, says resident's daughter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters were battling a structure fire at an apartment building in San Diego late Sunday afternoon in which a dog passed away, according to the daughter of the resident who lives in the room where the fire originated.

Units were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. Sunday and arrived a few minutes later at the Regency Centre Apartments, near Euclid Avenue in the neighborhood of Ridgeview-Webster, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The on-scene incident commander said the fire started in an apartment room on the first floor and spread throughout the building. He said the apartment room in which the fire started is no longer habitable, along with others on the same floor, leaving some residents at the Regency Centre Apartment displaced, although he couldn't give an exact number.

One witness shared video with ABC 10News that showed a person being taken away from the scene on a stretcher, but SDFR's incident commander said that was only as a precaution. He said there were no injuries to report, and all occupants denied medical treatment.

The daughter of the woman who lives in the apartment room where the fire started told ABC 10News no one was home when the fire broke out, except for a dog the family was babysitting for her step-mother.

She said San Diego Police officers told her the dog passed away. The SDFR incident commander said he heard about the potential of a dog's death, but was unable to immediately confirm it to ABC 10News.

A total of 73 personnel were assigned to the fire, including eight engines, four trucks and one medic, officials said. A fire investigator and the Red Cross were also assigned. Personnel from National City also assisted in the effort

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.