Documentary honors the only all-female, Black WWII Army squadron

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In February of 1945, hundreds of African- American women were recruited for the war effort.

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, also known as "The Six Triple Eight," was sent overseas to Europe for a specific mission.

"They were assigned to clear a backlog of over 17 million pieces of mail that were then impacting the troop morale. No mail, low morale was their motto," said Jodie Grenier, CEO of the San Diego area-based Foundation for Women Warriors.

This week, the organization is screening a documentary telling the little-known story of these remarkable women who were given six months to complete their task but did it in three.

"They had no heat in the warehouse they were working, they had darkened the room, there was barely any light and when they got there rats had gotten into care packages. So, not only were they sorting mail but a disaster," Grenier said.

There is now a push to formally recognize the women of The Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Unfortunately out of the 855 women that made up the battalion, only six remain alive today.

"It's passed the Senate twice, this last time it passed unanimously and now it's in the House and it only needs three votes of the 290 to see it come to fruition," Grenier explained.

Grenier said telling the story of The Six Triple Eight is part of their mission and hopes the film gives people an opportunity to learn.

"This is just another way to educate the public and our own community on the incredible women that did so much for not just our country but the world."

The documentary will be screened for free on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. on the Foundation of Women Warriors website.

