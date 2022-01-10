Doctors seeing more children testing positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Doctors at Rady Children’s Hospital said more kids are getting COVID-19, but they aren’t getting as sick, and not many need ICU support.

Doctors at Rady Children’s Hospital say more gets are getting COVID-19, but they aren’t getting as sick, and not many need ICU support.

Doctors said they are seeing a steady flow of kids coming into the hospital. They say none are being diagnosed with COVID-related pneumonia.

Instead, they’re being checked out for other reasons, such as minor COVID symptoms or symptoms associated with underlying medical conditions. But upon testing-all children brought to the hospital are testing-more are testing positive. But they add, the majority don’t need to be hospitalized because of their conditions and are usually sent home to recover.

Health experts are also encouraging parents to get their eligible children to get vaccinated to help slow the spread as they believe children play a key role in spreading the virus.

Doctors are also reminding families not to bring their kids to the emergency room to get a COVID-19 test, as many families are doing that. Instead, they suggest reaching out to your pediatrician or checking testing sites or local pharmacies.