San Diego Unified District announces more forums in superintendent search

Former San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 12, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans have more chances to weigh in on the search to replace former San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten.

San Diego Unified is hosting upwards of 30 community forums, both virtual and in-person.

Former superintendent Cindy Marten left earlier this year for a post in the Biden Administration. The district is confirming the details of five more virtual and five in-person meetings from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15.

The virtual meetings will be held on Zoom with this link.

Meeting ID: 835 0396 1572
Passcode: 757316

8/19/21 10am-12pmThursday
8/20/216pm-8pmFriday
8/21/2110am-12pmSaturday
8/24/216pm-8pmTuesday
8/26/216pm-8pmThursday
8/27/216pm-8pmFriday
8/31/216pm-8pmTuesday
9/1/2110am-12pmWednesday
9/2/2110am-12pmThursday
9/2/216pm-8pmThursday
