District 4 City Council race in spotlight for Chula Vista voters on Super Tuesday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Voters in Chula Vista hit the polls on Super Tuesday to weigh in on several races in the South Bay city, including one that has caused some controversy.

In Chula Vista, voters will decide the outcome of the City Attorney run-off, and the City Council District 3 and 4 races.

Most eyes have been on the city’s District 4 race, with former Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas still on the ballot for District 4 voters despite stepping down from the council and suspending her campaign last month amid legal troubles.

Cardenas pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges of grand theft after being accused of misusing COVID-19 loans.

Even though Cardenas suspended her campaign, there is a possibility she makes out of the primary.

Others running for the District 4 seat: Delfina Gonzalez, Christine Brady, Cesar Fernandez, Jose Sarmiento and Rudy Ramirez.

Despite the controversy surrounding that race, Chula Vista native Bill Kinney told ABC 10News it didn't concern him or turn him away from the polls.

Kinney, who does not live in the District 4 area, said, "I think people will elect some people that will be qualified and do a good job. The city has grown a ton and I think we need to have people keep an eye on how we grow and make sure we don't grow in places we don't need to and grow in the places we have need for."

In addition to local issues, Kinney said he wanted to make sure he cast his ballot for the presidential primary.