Despite looser COVID-19 restrictions, it's a slow return to normal for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Although this Memorial Day holiday looks much different compared to last years because of the loosening restrictions, it’s still not as busy compared to years before the pandemic.

Louis Martinez has been waiting four years to celebrate his birthday at the beach in San Diego.

Martinez says, “The beach is like a go to spot for Arizona because we're in the desert we don't have beaches.”

But the pandemic has kept him and his family at home that is until now. As more people are getting vaccinated and things are starting to open up, his family decided to spend the holiday in Mission Beach.

Other people had a similar idea, coming out early to snag their spot.

Though it does look different compared to last year, when people weren’t allowed to sit on the beach and the boardwalk was closed, it’s still not nearly as crowded as in previous years.

Martinez adds, “It feels good it feels like normalcy is coming back, we're slowly getting back into our normal routines, getting back to the familiar besides the unfamiliar.”

Something business owners like Dane Kaneshiro are happy to see. He makes custom painted skateboards and long boards. Kaneshiro says things have picked up as of lately.

He adds, “I mean you could show up at 1 or 2 in the afternoon and there would be nobody here, and a few months ago everything opened up really the parking lot is filled early in the morning, there's people walking around at nine AM it's good again.”

Businesses expect to get even busier in the summer when conventions return to San Diego.

