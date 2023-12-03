Derek Hough from 'Dancing with the Stars' performing in San Diego and discusses season finale

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — ABC 10's Aaron Dickens and Ciara Encinas spoke with Derek Hough on ABC 10's Sunday morning show. Dancing with the Stars is in its 32nd season.

"It has been a wonderful season, having Julianne and Alfonso as the new hosts. The cast is fantastic and also the energy. I have been on a 60 city national tour during the show. I have been busy." said Hough.

Hough says he is excited for his show in San Diego. It is his first show outdoors. It is going to be at the Rady Shell on December 20th.

"This show I am most proud of. The dancing, costumes and music. Everything about it. During my tour, there is a moment where we honor Len Goodman. We do a dance. It is a wonderful moment for the audience and all of us to have. When we think of dancing, it is primal, it is in us all," Hough added.

Goodman, a long-time judge for 'Dancing with the Stars' died of cancer earlier this year. He was 78.

You can catch the season finale at 8pm on December 5th on ABC 10.