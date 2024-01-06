Deputy injured in Valley Center high-risk pursuit

VALLEY CENTER (KGTV) — A short pursuit in Valley Center Friday night ended in a deputy injury and damage to multiple San Diego County Sheriff patrol cars, authorities said.

According to San Diego County Sheriff (SDSO) Lieutenant Matthew Carpenter, authorities responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming at Kelowna Lane and Cole Grade Rd. shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man forcing a woman into an SUV.

Authorities tried to apprehend the man until he drove away from the scene and sideswiped a patrol vehicle. An officer standing nearby jumped out of the way and injured his knee, suffering minor injuries. The suspect also rammed into multiple patrol cars.

The man led sheriffs on a short pursuit before deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop involving a K-9 unit. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Gersain Chavez, was taken into custody soon after and was treated for possible injuries at a local hospital.

Chavez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility Friday night and is facing multiple felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of drugs for sale. His bail is set at $290,000.

Chavez's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10, at 1:30 p.m.