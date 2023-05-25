Watch Now
Deputies, SWAT respond to shooting in Lemon Grove

Posted at 8:44 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 11:58:44-04

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting at a Lemon Grove home Thursday morning left one person injured and led to a standoff when the suspected shooter refused to leave the house.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said a shooting was reported at around 7:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of Longdale Drive, near Myra Street.

Officials confirmed an adult was shot and the suspected shooter barricaded themselves in a home.

Sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT unit have converged in the neighborhood, blocking off several streets and evacuating some neighbors.

As of 8:30 a.m., the suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

The victim's condition is unknown.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

