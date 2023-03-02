Deputies search for vandals who hit six different locations in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies estimate teenagers caused an estimated $10,000 in damage after vandalizing six different locations in Romona in February.

The suspect was caught on security surveillance with spray paint in hand

"It was like all this wall here," explained Frank at Ramona Bike Shop. "We had a company van parked right here, and it was all tagged up."

Frank has lived in Ramona for 30 years and said incidents like this are unusual.

"It's happened, but it's rare," he said.

A typical day in the shop is all about fixing bikes and serving the community.

"People just in here to buy the usual stuff- you know. I need a tube for my bike, or a lot of times, it's just phone calls with questions," he said.

Frank said the vandalism was the last thing on anyone's mind.

Deputies are still looking for the teenagers and think they could possibly be responsible for other unreported cases of vandalism around the area.

If you have any information on the vandalism spree, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward if your tip leads to a felony arrest.

