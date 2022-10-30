Deputies investigating death of a man found face down on a dirt trail in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Santee.

Deputies were called to assist the Santee Fire Department at a trail on Chubb Lane after a 66-year-old man was found face down on a dirt trail after 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the man but he died at the scene.

Deputies said the man is a known transient in the area and has been identified but his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The homicide unit responded and took over the investigation.

“There are a few witnesses in the area that had heard some arguing about an hour before deputies arrived. We don’t know if that was in relation to the ultimate result here or if it’s unrelated," said Lt. Chris Steffan, San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Unit. “We haven’t seen any significant trauma to the body.”

Deputies are waiting for an autopsy to come back to see what caused the man's death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330, after hours at 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.