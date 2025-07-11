Deputies discover person dead inside trailer in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) - Sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating the death of a person found inside a trailer in Valley Center.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Valley Center Substation responded to a call of a missing person in the 15000 block of Woods Valley Road at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the victim with signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200 after hours. Callers who wish to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

