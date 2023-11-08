Departures of Fallbrook, Rainbow water districts overwhelmingly approved

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - While voters in the Fallbrook Public Utility and Rainbow Municipal Water districts overwhelmingly approved measures to leave the San Diego County Water Authority, the departure faces a January court challenge.

Measure A, in the Fallbrook Public Utility District, leads 94.35%- 5.65%, 4,492-269, while Measure B in the Rainbow Municipal Water District leads 95.37%-4.63%, 4,924-239, according to figures from Tuesday's voting released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission voted July 10 to allow both districts to leave the water authority. With a goal of finding lower water costs for farmers, both districts want to join the Eastern Municipal Water District in Riverside. No timetable for the districts' departure was set.

The water authority filed a lawsuit Aug. 21 over the proposed departure of the two water districts, alleging it will raise water rates for other county residents. A hearing is scheduled for January.

The water authority contends the departures will shift around $140 million in costs that would have been paid by the Rainbow and Fallbrook agencies to the rest of the county's service area.

Final unofficial results for the other contests across San Diego County (as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8; there are 30,000 outstanding ballots):



Chula Vista City Attorney

Bart Miesfeld: 7,782 votes (39.41%) Marco Verdugo: 7,555 votes (38.26%) Dan Smith Diaz: 4,408 votes (22.32%)

Fallbrook Public Utility District Detachment: Measure A

Yes: 4,492 votes (94.35%) No: 269 votes (5.65%)

Rainbow Municipal Water District Detachment: Measure B

Yes: 4,924 votes (95.37%) No: 239 votes (4.63%)



Next update is slated for Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

