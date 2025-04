SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A ground stop was issued at San Diego International Airport Wednesday morning due to dense fog that is creating “low ceilings” and dangerous flying conditions.

The ground stop order was issued at 7:15 a.m. and was expected to continue through 8:45 a.m.

As of 8 a.m., at least 50 flights faced potential delays, but no cancellations were reported.

Check flight status: https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status