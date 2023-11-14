Demolition of 6 vacant homes in North Park set to begin this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The demolition of six vacant homes in North Park is set to begin this week. People in the neighborhood have mixed feelings about it.

“I’m kind of upset to hear about it… It’s going to be loud,” said Danielle Batakis, a resident living across the street.

Earlier this year, residents say squatters in the six vacant homes became a safety concern.

“It was a little bit scary at first. I wouldn’t want to walk by at night time,” said Batakis.

“There are a couple sheds in the houses where some of the homeless will stay,” added Larissa Chaney, another resident living nearby.

The six homes are built on a 35,000 square foot piece of residential land on Bancroft and North Park Way, owned by Makers Church.

The church is selling the property, adjacent to its main campus, to renovate its 100-year-old building.

According to the church, the transaction for the land is currently in escrow. In a release, they shared: “The future developer will offer a diverse range of housing options, with a particular focus on accommodating those at low and middle-income levels.”

“Even though there’s a lot of gentrification, I personally think it’s good because it’ll look nicer,” said Chaney.

While some feel the new housing development is good for the neighborhood, others fear it’s threatening the historic culture and character of North Park.

A petition was started online to halt plans for the development.

“The houses are so cute and quaint… there’s so much character. It’s not going to be the same,” said Batakis.

The church says they expect to close with an undisclosed buyer by the end of the year.