Demolition begins on old Palomar hospital in Escondido, new hub coming soon

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Demolition officially began on the old Palomar Hospital in Escondido, making way for a state-of-the-art hub that will soon feature dining, housing, and more.

Friday, the ceremonial first digs took place. The next six months will be spent demolishing the old hospital, which has been there since 1953.

“We recognize there’s probably a lot of painful memories that have happened here and a lot of joyful memories, a lot of people have been cured,” said Lance Waite, Integral Communities Principal.

Waite is in charge of the new project and says while this is the final chapter of a long history of healing for the hospital at that location, it’s also the new chapter of an exciting time for Escondido.

The new facility will feature 510 homes, including apartments, condos, and housing for the senior population. There will be various dining options, including a Skylounge that will sit 75 feet above downtown with a panoramic view. There will also be a gym, pools, workspaces and a farmers market.

The development will include 258 apartments that will start at about $2,000 a month, 162 townhomes that will sell from the low to mid $500,000s, and 90 senior living apartments.

“I think it’ll be really exciting for everyone in north county and Escondido to visit. I think it’ll be a real premier experience for people,” said Waite.

Once the old hospital is demolished in about six months, it will take about two years to build the new facilities. Waite points out that this will bring more jobs to the area.

“We’ve got three years of various jobs going on in North County, then hundreds of jobs are going to be brought to this area because of this,” he said, referencing the permanent businesses.