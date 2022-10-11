Delivery woman fights off attacker, has car stolen in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A newspaper delivery woman fought off a man who may have been trying to kidnap her in Point Loma Tuesday morning, San Diego Police said.

Just before 5:20 a.m., the woman was in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4300 block of W. Point Loma Boulevard when a man confronted her.

Police said the confrontation turned physical, and when the woman fought back, the man stunned the woman in her neck with a stun gun. The man then drove off in the woman’s car.

Police spotted the woman’s car abandoned about 30 minutes later, but the suspected attacker was nowhere to be found.

ABC 10News learned police are handling the incident as a carjacking and attempted kidnapping investigation.

The woman did not require medical attention.

A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.