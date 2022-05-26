Del Norte High School, other nearby schools locked down after phoned-in threat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Del Norte High School and several other nearby schools in the 4S Ranch area were locked down early Thursday afternoon after a phoned-in threat, Poway Unified School District officials said.

In a message sent to parents/families, PUSD officials said Del Norte High was placed on “secure campus” mode as police investigate “an anonymous phone call threat.” Officials added, “… there is no actual threat on our campus.”

The district also said the following schools were locked down as a precaution: Design39Campus, Stone Ranch Elementary, Monterey Ridge Elementary, Del Sur Elementary, and Oak Valley Middle.

According to the district, “Secure campus means teaching and learning continues inside our classrooms, but until officers have cleared us, no one will be allowed on or off our campus.”

An SDPD official at the Del Norte campus said that there was a phoned-in threat of a shooting directed at Del Norte High and a nearby elementary school, and the call came from a Google number with a robotic voice.

The official added that there we no reports of injuries and no reports of any weapons on the campus.

Just after 2 p.m., lockdowns at the impacted schools were lifted.

In a tweet, San Diego Police said, "There will be an extra police presence tomorrow. We thank our community for their patience."