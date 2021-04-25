Del Mar vaccination site returns for weekend appointments as facilities grow

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - The vaccination Super Station at the Del Mar Fairgrounds opened back up the weekend of April 24 after three consecutive weekends of closures. In addition, the site is expanding simultaneously.

The location has had periodic closures since it opened in February due to a lag in vaccine supply. San Diego County sends larger doses to harder-hit areas, like the South Bay.

At the same time that the site is back open for the first weekend in a month, the Scripps Health site is also expanding. That location now has the capability to vaccinate as many as 10,000 people per day. The site usually caps out at about 2,000 doses per day.

The increase in capabilities is thanks to the addition of a second building. Previously, people drove into one of the large buildings, the Wyland Center, where they received their vaccinations. Now, the O’Brien hall is also being used.

Thursday and Friday (April 22 and April 23), crews administered 5,000 shots as a sort of practice run with the two buildings both used. Saturday, only the Wyland Center was used. Sunday, the site will be closed.

Monday, Scripps will learn its supply for the week, and whether it can operate out of both exhibit halls.

The Del Mar site is appointment-only. Vaccine appointments can be made online.