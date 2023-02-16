Del Mar Union School District board member arrested in Florida human trafficking operation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Del Mar Union School District board member was among 213 people arrested in a human trafficking operation in Florida, authorities announced Thursday.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by ABC 10News show 60-year-old Scott Wooden was arrested during an undercover operation dubbed “Operation Traffic Stop” on Feb. 11 in Polk County, Florida.

According to the documents, an undercover detective was contacted by Wooden via an escort ad posted on an online service.

Through text messages and phone conversations, Wooden and the undercover detective made arrangements to meet at a location “for either $50 for oral sex, $150 for oral and vaginal sex with a condom, or $200 for oral and vaginal sex without a condom,” the documents stated.

Wooden, per the documents, met the undercover detective and told the detective that “he wanted to have oral and vaginal sex without a condom and paid her $200 in cash.”

Authorities then took Wooden into custody without incident. Documents showed he was arrested for soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Wooden was released from Polk County Jail on Feb. 13 after he posted $500 bail, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a bio on the Del Mar Union School District website, Wooden is married and has two children.

He has served as a board trustee since November 2010.