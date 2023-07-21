Del Mar racing season kicks off in less than 24 hours

DEL MAR, CaliF. (KGTV) — Workers are buzzing around the Del Mar horse racing track preparing for Friday's opening day.

"At this point if you haven't thought about it by now it's too late," said Joe Harper, the CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

As the clock ticks down to the moment the gates will open, Harper and other employees say the day before is actually "the calm before the storm."

Tickets for Friday are sold out, drawing more than 20,000 people to the grounds.

Saturday and Sunday's races still have tickets available.

In the last several days, 1,900 horses have trickled into the Del Mar stables, making themselves at home.

Plus, roughly 2,000 flowers have been planted.

"Spent a lot of money to dust the place off so... We're ready to open," said Harper.

On Friday, gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

The season's full calendar can be found here.

ABC 10News will have live coverage from the racetrack beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.