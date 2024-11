DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A six-year-old horse was euthanized Saturday morning after a right front ankle training injury, according to track officials.

The horse was named Elector and his trainer was Sean Williams. Elector had 17 career races, coming in first place three times. The horse's most recent win at Del Mar was on Aug. 18.

Track officials say Elector is the fifth horse to die from an injury at Del Mar this year.