Del Mar beachhouse is most expensive home ever sold in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A beachfront house in Del Mar was recently sold for $44.1 million, becoming the most expensive home ever sold in San Diego County.

According to information provided by The Guiltinan Group real estate firm, the 8-bedroom, 7.5-bath ranch-style house sits on more than an acre of land on Sandy Lane. The property features a guesthouse, a detached apartment, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

The home was built in the 1950s by C.E. “Mr. Hollywood” Toberman -- who was best known for creating the famous Hollywood Bowl and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Toberman’s grandson, local business leader and politician Charles “Kim” Fletcher, lived in the home until 2019.

Fletcher is credited with helping develop Del Mar, Solana Beach, Mt. Helix, and Fletcher Hills. Additionally, he was involved in the creation of the Lake Hodges, Lake Henshaw and Cuyamaca reservoirs, according to The Guiltinan Group.