Del Mar artist's work to launch out of this world

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Del Mar artist's work is launching out of this world Wednesday night.

A handful of California artists and creators have their work on a time capsule onboard one of Space X's Falcon 9 rockets.

“I’m an artist. I wasn’t always an artist. In fact, I never wanted to be an artist. I had no idea about that," said Becky Robbins, artist.

It’s not just the smell of paint that fills the room when Becky Robbins picks up a paintbrush.

“I just appreciate it. I appreciate the paint. I appreciate the smell of it. I paint with oil paints," she said.

It’s her passion for turning a plain whiteboard into meaningful art.

“So, this is the piece that was selected to go to the moon," she said pointing to her artwork.

That passion is taking her to artwork to new heights.

Robbins is one of 30,000 artists who will watch as their art launches out of this world.

Wednesday night a Falcon 9 will launch into space with the Lunar Codex Nova capsule onboard.

“I painted this painting as a result of a terrorist activity that happened in Paris. I saw the word teach peace on a wall and I thought “Oh my gosh, I’m going to use that and I had a friend of mine intercept it out in Farsi so it could be interpreted around the world,” said Robbins.

The lunar codex project was launched during the pandemic to spread hope and leave a piece of humanity on the moon when future moon-goers arrive.

The capsule is supposed to land on the moon at the end of the month.

The accomplishment is something Robbins would’ve never imagined.

“So, every time I look at the moon, I will always know that on the south side of the moon, there’s a lunar landing module with my art attached to it," said Robbins.

Her work isn’t done, she’s now paying it forward because others have mentored her and helped her discover her greatest passions and desires.

“I’m mentoring people in business too because in this point in my life I've had a lot of life experience, a lot of adventures, a lot of success in different areas in life and I want to pass that on," said Robbins.

