Deep marine layer with some drizzle expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A deep marine layer was expected to continue Monday morning in San Diego County with some drizzle and light rain, especially along and below the coastal slopes of the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Record rain totals were reported in Alpine in San Diego County Sunday, the NWS said.

There was 0.13 inches of rain reported in Alpine, breaking the record for the day of 0.03 inches recorded in 1963.

The highest rain total recorded over the past two days in San Diego County was 0.70 inches in Lower Oat Flats, 0.47 inches in Palomar and 0.40 inches in La Jolla.

The marine layer remained near 6,000 feet deep Monday with a deep saturated layer between cloud bases at 1,500 feet and the base of the marine inversion near 6,000 feet. There was some drizzle and light rain overnight with the greatest coverage and amounts along the coastal slopes of the mountains into adjacent coastal foothill locations.

After Monday morning, the marine layer should gradually decrease in depth along with a decrease in the depth of the saturated layer.

Along the coast Monday, it was expected to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures around 70 degrees, the NWS said. The valleys were also expected to be mostly cloudy with highs from 67 to 72. Mountains may be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs from 63 to 70. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 89 to 93.

By Wednesday morning, the coastal low clouds could extend inland mostly across the valleys, but not quite onto the lower coastal mountain slopes.

A warming trend with greater warming for inland areas was expected. High temperatures could still be a few degrees below average at lower elevations to 5 to 10 degrees below average for the mountains and inland valleys on Wednesday.

The warming trend was predicted to continue into Saturday with high temperatures near average at lower elevations to around 5 degrees below average for the mountains and valleys.

