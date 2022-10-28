Deaths of 2 people in Nestor prompt San Diego Police homicide investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people at a Nestor-area apartment complex, San Diego Police said.

At around 11 a.m. Friday, SDPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Grove Avenue regarding a report of two people deceased in an apartment unit.

Responding officers arrived and discovered two deceased people inside.

SDPD officials did not immediately disclose how the two people died, but an officer told City News Service that homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the events that led to the deaths.