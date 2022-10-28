Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deaths of 2 people in Nestor prompt San Diego Police homicide investigation

Untitled.png
Sky10
Untitled.png
nestor_shooting_sky10_102822.jpg
nestor_shooting2_sky10_102822.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 17:02:36-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people at a Nestor-area apartment complex, San Diego Police said.

At around 11 a.m. Friday, SDPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Grove Avenue regarding a report of two people deceased in an apartment unit.

Responding officers arrived and discovered two deceased people inside.

SDPD officials did not immediately disclose how the two people died, but an officer told City News Service that homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the events that led to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today

Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today