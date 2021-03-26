Death row inmate from Riverside dies of unknown causes

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGTV) — Lumord Johnson, an inmate on California’s death row, has died of unknown causes at San Quentin State Prison, state authorities said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 56-year-old convicted double-murderer from Riverside was pronounced dead a short time later. The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

According to the CDCR, a Riverside County court sentenced Johnson to death in 2002 for two separate murders.

Johnson was found guilty in the the second-degree murder of 34-year-old Camerina Lopez. According to court documents, Lopez was shot June 25, 1994, trying to break up a fight between her boyfriend and Johnson in the Riverside neighborhood of Casa Blanca. The victim was able to identify Johnson before succumbing to her injuries.

He was also convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the November 1995 shooting death of 33-year-old Martin Campos. The victim was killed over a drug robbery gone wrong. The night before Campos' murder, Johnson allegedly said that killing someone “comes easy," court documents said.

San Quentin, north of San Francisco, is California’s oldest prison. It houses the state’s death row as well as general population inmates. There are currently 704 people on the state's death row, according to officials.

