Death of 1-year-old baby girl in El Cajon area under sheriff's investigation

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 1-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive in an East County home on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Unit.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Rancho San Diego Station and paramedics from the San Miguel Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of Penasco Drive, near Jamacha Road and Chase Avenue, said sheriff's homicide Lt. Juan Marquez.

When they arrived at the scene, medical personnel found the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. Paramedics immediately began CPR and took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the baby's death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or at 858-868-3200 after hours. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

