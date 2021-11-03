Dear Santa: USPS 'Operation Santa' now accepting letters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's officially the holiday season, and you know what that means: Santa Claus is back in business and looking for those Christmas letters from all the good boys and girls in California.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has kicked off its annual Operation Santa program for 2021, meaning Santa and his postal elves are working closely on their plans to deliver a happy holiday this season.

The program allows children and families to write letters to Santa, which will then be processed and shared online beginning on November 29 at USPSOperationSanta.com. Once the letters are live, anyone in the US can go online and adopt a letter, and help make a child or family's holiday wishes come true.

"With so many Southern California families struggling due to financial or health issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, some parents may not be able to fulfill their children’s holiday wishes this year. That’s where USPS Operation Santa comes in," USPS said in a news release Wednesday.

In 2020 more than 23,000 Santa letters submitted to the program were adopted nationwide.

Those writing a letter to Santa can send it in an envelope with a first-class stamp addressed to Santa Claus, at his address: 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Letters to USPS Operation Santa will be accepted starting November 1 and must be postmarked no later than December 10. California residents are encouraged to go online beginning Nov. 29 to adopt letters submitted to USPS Operation Santa to help a child have a happy holiday.