Deals & bargains available for parents shopping for school supplies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As back-to-school season approaches, parents find themselves navigating crowded store aisles filled with school supplies, all while trying to manage the budget.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are expected to spend approximately $875 on back-to-school shopping this year, with $140 allocated specifically for school supplies.

Erica Flores, a mother of three, emphasizes her strategy for finding deals, stating, “I try looking for the best deals that I could find, so I look around.”

She often purchases items in bulk, particularly staples like pencils and highlighters, to make the most of her budget.

“It might be a little more, but then if I'm splitting it between three kids, it comes in handy,” Flores added.

Many retailers are offering back-to-school sales, providing various options for bargain hunters. Target has committed to maintaining its 2024 prices on essential items such as crayons and notebooks, with prices ranging from 99 cents to under $5.

Other shoppers, like Jan Brown, are drawn to the Dollar Tree, where prices typically range from $1.25 to $5. As she shops for her granddaughter Pearl, who is about to start kindergarten, Brown notes that while discounted brand-name items appeal to her, she prioritizes price over brand when purchasing basic supplies.

"Yeah, I don't mind when you get a little older, then when you get the peer pressure, that’s when it gets more expensive,” said Brown.

A recent survey by PwC reveals that 34% of participants are seeking more store brand items to help cut costs on school supplies. Similarly, a survey by the personal finance company NerdWallet found that 32% of families plan to save money by adhering strictly to their child's school supply list.

Tria Johnson adopts this approach annually.

“A lot of the things that you think they'll need, they won't use, so don't overbuy,” she advises.

While shopping at Walmart, she and her daughter Leilani discovered discounted items and take advantage of rollback prices.

“She taught me since like day one if it doesn’t say clearance, we’re not even gonna look there,” Leilani explained.

Experts recommend checking clearance sections and taking advantage of after back-to-school sales, as many school supplies will be marked down once the peak buying season ends.

As parents gear up for a new school year, these strategies may ease the financial burden of shopping for supplies.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.